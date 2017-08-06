Eat & Drink
vegetarian brunch toronto

The top 10 vegetarian brunch in Toronto

Vegetarian brunch in Toronto seems like a fairly simple proposition. Yet all too often, meat-free brunch consists solely of an omelette. That's not the case at these joints around the city, which take meatless brunch to the next level with innovative offerings.

Here are my top picks for vegetarian brunch in Toronto.

Doug's Public Kitchen

The organic, gluten-free, vegan kitchen on Eglinton West serves brunch on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offerings include coconut crusted french toast, bagels with smoked carrot lox, and vegan benedicts. 

Hogtown Vegan

Brunch at this exclusively vegan Bloordale Village eatery is served on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu focuses on comfort foods, featuring satisfying selections like hearty tofu rancheros, syrup-slathered unchicken and waffles and PB and banana french toast.

Cardinal Rule

Brunch on weekends starts at 10 a.m. at this omnivore-friendly restaurant in R0ncesvalles Village. Meatless options are clearly indicated on the menu, and the selection doesn't disappoint. Waffles, burritos, and classics breakfasts are all available.

Fresh

Multiple locations span across the city, making this chain of vegetarian eateries a household name when it comes to accommodating special diets. Brunch is served weekends and holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Planta

Brunch runs on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this 100 percent plant-based restaurant in Yorkville. On the special menu you'll find cold pressed juices, avo toast, tofu scrambles, and banana pancakes.

Kupfert & Kim

Wheatless and meatless is the name of the game at this Toronto chain. Their location near Queen West is open on weekends starting at 9 a.m. Get your fill of housemade granola, waffles and smoothie bowls.

D-Beatstro

Deluxe breakfasts, red velvet waffles sticks and breakfast burritos are among a few of the items you'll find on the weekend brunch menu at this Bloordale Village spot. 

Live Organic Food Bar

Morning options like guac toast, kimchi pancakes, and superfood smoothies are available at the Annex location of this Toronto restaurant. 

Thrive Organic Kitchen

Brunch runs on weekends and holidays until 2 p.m. at this popular Etobicoke spot. Vegan and gluten free options are available and menu items containing eggs can be switched to tofu scramble.

Grasshopper

The Junction location of this vegetarian spot serves brunch daily until 4 p.m. Chick-un & waffles, blueberry chia pancakes and breakfast wraps are what you'll find on the menu.

Jesse Milns at D-Beatstro.

