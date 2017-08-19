The top 10 restaurants in Toronto to eat at when you're drunk

When you've had too much to drink and it's past last call, it's time to satisfy those late night munchies. Don't sweat the calories but trust the the wisdom of crowds. These places might be just what you're looking for when judgment has abandoned you.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants in Toronto to eat at when you're drunk

There's nothing better than a bowl of fries, curds and gravy in the wee hours of the morning. Among the city's best is this mini-chain with locations near King and Portland as well as The Drake on West Queen West.

On weekends, there's actually a bouncer doing crowd control outside this Dundas West 24-hour mainstay where late night diners fill up on full breakfasts, poutine and deep-fried pickles.

Chinese food is delicious any time of the day, but it's always nice when you can order a plate of greasy noodles after the bar. Expect a lineup at this popular Chinatown restaurant.

The restaurant at the bottom of the Thompson Hotel near King and Bathurst is no longer open through the night, but there's still plenty of time to mosey on over after last call to splurge on their truffle mac and cheese.

Just like in Montreal, you can get lox and schmear on a bagel 24 hours a day. Find the Avenue Road location in midtown open for all your snacking needs.

Shawarma, falafel, donairs and really good homemade baklava taste even better after a night of too much drinking. Even better yet, it's right outside a bus stop at the corner of Collage and Ossington.

Some might say you probably want to eat at this greasy spoon only when you're intoxicated. It's open 24 hours a day and its yellow sign shines like a beacon at Bathurst and Dupont when you're in need of some drunk eats.

Pizza is always a good idea for late night eats near Little Italy. Find this popular College St. spot slinging out pies until the wee hours of the morning.

A rival only to the nearby Smoke's Poutinerie for post-bar sustenance on the east side of the Entertainment District, the Adelaide location of this burrito chain usually has a line out the door on Friday and Saturday nights. Eat your burrito on site, or cradle it in your arms until you get home.

For many, Belly's is a late-night tradition in North Toronto. Sure, you can grab something from Subway, which is usually open late, but head to Yonge and Lawrence for a locally based alternative.