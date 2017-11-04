The top 10 gluten free brunch in Toronto

Gluten-free brunch in Toronto is important to know about if you've got celiac disease or avoid the wheat protein for other reasons. While many brunch options are wheat-heavy around the city, there's plenty of alternatives to seek out that are friendly to gluten-free eaters.

Here are my picks for the top gluten-free brunch in Toronto.

This R0ncesvalles Village spot has won hearts for its vegetarian and vegan brunch options, but did you know there are just as many gluten-free items as well? Everything is clearly marked on the menu too, so you don't have to ask awkwardly. They even have gluten-free French toast.

This cozy space on the Danforth has a menu filled with vegan and gluten-free options. For brunch, enjoy shakshuka, huevos y chorizo, and pancakes.

Church Street regulars have long been fans of Lola's for their breakfasts and bennies. Their menu features gluten-free toast for the classic breakfast, but you'll also find options in the brunch bowl, the curried tofu scramble, and gluten-free granola.

Brunch runs on weekends and holidays until 2 p.m. at this popular Etobicoke spot. Gluten-free menu items include offerings like pancakes and the "Energy Breakfast."

This all-day diner in Parkdale is a classic breakfast hot spot. They have gluten-free brown rice wraps available for the quesadillas, gluten-free Belgian waffles, and even gluten-free onion rings as a side.

The brunch menu here features gluten-free and vegan options. No gluten options are marked NG and include benedicts, avocado toast, and coconut crusted French toast.

Everything on the menu at this Annex spot is organic, gluten and wheat free with no refined sugars. Brunch offerings include options like guac toast, kimchi pancakes, and superfood smoothies.

With Multiple locations across the city, this chain is a household name when it comes to accommodating special diets. All items on their gluten and allergy friendly menu are made with gluten-free ingredients and brunch is served on weekends and holidays.

Clean eating is the name of the game at this Corktown restaurant. They are a gluten-free kitchen and serve morning staples like paleo pancakes, avocado toast, and steak and eggs on weekends.

While it's not advertised, this Mexican restaurant located in the Annex is entirely gluten-free. On weekends they serve brunch items like breakfast tacos and huevous rancheros from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.