The top 5 boozy slushies in Toronto
Boozy slushies in Toronto are the ultimate summertime drink. These frozen beverages are exactly what you want to be sipping on during the warmest months of the year, especially when they come in colourful (and flavourful!) varieties at spots all around the city.
Here are my picks for the top places to get boozy slushies in Toronto.
Buckets full of boozy slushies are the specialty at this Thai restaurant on Church Street. The most outrageous one is the Jolly Bear & Friend Kamikaze, which is bright blue and comes topped with gummies.
Find frosé, also known as frozen rosé, on the menu at this Financial District hub. Sit on the patio and gulp down the pink stuff all season long.
Go for the lawn games and stay for the frosé at this casual outdoor restaurant behind the fancier French bistro Bar Begonia on Dupont Street.
This Haitian spot in Dundas West has lots of cocktails to choose from, including two boozy slushies on its menu - a pina colada and a corn 'n oil - that'll go down a bit too easily.
There are two types of slushies to choose from at this popular spot, including strawberry sangria. These drinks are popular menu choices and they'll help you cool down while slurping back ramen.
Hector Vasquez at Si Lom
Join the conversation Load comments