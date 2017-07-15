The top 5 boozy slushies in Toronto

Boozy slushies in Toronto are the ultimate summertime drink. These frozen beverages are exactly what you want to be sipping on during the warmest months of the year, especially when they come in colourful (and flavourful!) varieties at spots all around the city.

Here are my picks for the top places to get boozy slushies in Toronto.

Buckets full of boozy slushies are the specialty at this Thai restaurant on Church Street. The most outrageous one is the Jolly Bear & Friend Kamikaze, which is bright blue and comes topped with gummies.

A post shared by Carly Sutton (@carlysut) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Find frosé, also known as frozen rosé, on the menu at this Financial District hub. Sit on the patio and gulp down the pink stuff all season long.

A post shared by Courtney Toderash (@courtneytoderash) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Go for the lawn games and stay for the frosé at this casual outdoor restaurant behind the fancier French bistro Bar Begonia on Dupont Street.

A post shared by Chantalle (@chantalleelizabeth) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

This Haitian spot in Dundas West has lots of cocktails to choose from, including two boozy slushies on its menu - a pina colada and a corn 'n oil - that'll go down a bit too easily.

A post shared by Marisa Tran (@risatran) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

There are two types of slushies to choose from at this popular spot, including strawberry sangria. These drinks are popular menu choices and they'll help you cool down while slurping back ramen.