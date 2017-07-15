Eat & Drink
boozy slushie toronto

The top 5 boozy slushies in Toronto

Boozy slushies in Toronto are the ultimate summertime drink. These frozen beverages are exactly what you want to be sipping on during the warmest months of the year, especially when they come in colourful (and flavourful!) varieties at spots all around the city.

Here are my picks for the top places to get boozy slushies in Toronto.

Si Lom

Buckets full of boozy slushies are the specialty at this Thai restaurant on Church Street. The most outrageous one is the Jolly Bear & Friend Kamikaze, which is bright blue and comes topped with gummies.

Cactus Club Cafe

Find frosé, also known as frozen rosé, on the menu at this Financial District hub. Sit on the patio and gulp down the pink stuff all season long.

Madame Boeuf

Go for the lawn games and stay for the frosé at this casual outdoor restaurant behind the fancier French bistro Bar Begonia on Dupont Street.

Rhum Corner

This Haitian spot in Dundas West has lots of cocktails to choose from, including two boozy slushies on its menu - a pina colada and a corn 'n oil - that'll go down a bit too easily. 

Momofuku

There are two types of slushies to choose from at this popular spot, including strawberry sangria. These drinks are popular menu choices and they'll help you cool down while slurping back ramen.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Si Lom

