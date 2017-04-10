Eat & Drink
madame boeuf and flea

Toronto is getting a summer food market with lawn games

Today's warm weather gave us a preview of what the summer might have in store. And that includes a brand new summer market and burger joint.

Madame Boeuf and Flea is a new venture from restaurateur Anthony Rose. Like his other two-in-one outposts - including Rose and Sons on Queen and Big Crow But Little and the original Rose and Sons and Big Crow - this spot will also be attached to another restaurant. This time it's behind Bar Begonia on Dupont Street.

It's all getting started around the first week of May. There will be burgers, classic lawn games, and it'll also host a flea market on one Saturday per month. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns of Rose and Sons at Taste of Toronto

