The top 10 dog-friendly patios in Toronto

Dog-friendly patios in Toronto let you drink outside with all your friends, including the furry ones. Though dogs aren't actually allowed on local patios, these pet-friendly options have shady tie-up spots and water bowls for your four-legged companions.

Here are my picks for the top dog-friendly patios in Toronto.

Dog owners are welcome to bring their pets along for some fun and tie them up beside this Liberty Village patio that's happy to provide your pooch with water as they wait.

Furry friends have lots of green things to poke their snouts into around this patio near Yonge and Wellesley. The atmosphere here is relaxed, making it a great spot for lounging.

This much-loved Roncesvalles-area patio is large and decked out in twinkling lights. Dogs can't mingle with beer drinkers around the picnic tables, but can be be tied up next to you in the grassy area on the other side of the fence.

This Geary Avenue brewery boasts a quaint little patio and with it a very dog-friendly attitude. Tie your dog up wherever you're sitting on one of the outdoor picnic tables and ask for free water refills whenever necessary.

Part cafe and part bar, this charming east side spot has a large patio, with ultimate afternoon shade. Dogs are welcome on this patio that serves coffee, beer and cocktails.

This Liberty Village pub has a pretty monstrous patio, complete with outdoor games and a "pooch pound," where you can safely tie up your furry friend, and have them watched and watered while you watch and water yourself.

There are noms for everyone here. With bowls of water upon request and prime patio space next to the garden where dogs will be very comfortable. This is Liberty Village living at its finest.

This cafe and bar across from Christie Pits is a hangout spot for dogs who are tied up while their humans have a sip on the patio. Staff are happy to provide water bowls and there are some key fence-side spots if your fur baby can't leave your side.

Though this adorable patio is tucked away and surrounded by trees, dogs are welcome to be tied to the fence along Dundas Street West. There's always a water dish waiting, but make sure your pet is in a social mood, as there's a decent amount of foot traffic here after work hours.

One of the most spacious patios in Parkdale isn't an official dog playground, but the expansive space is a pet-friendly one, and four-legged pals are well-watered and welcome to be tied out front for all to see.