Toronto TV host fired for Fox News appearance

CP24's Stephen LeDrew has been fired from his position as a news host and commentator after appearing on what his bosses say is a competing network.

LeDrew, who is also a lawyer and former Liberal Party of Canada president, was seen on Fox News late last month discussing Canadian LGBT issues with Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson.

The interview proved controversial in and of itself, despite the fact that LeDrew was arguing in defence of inclusivity training at schools.

The fallout prompted Cp24 parent company Bell Media to suspend LeDrew for a period of one week following the appearance, in which he surmised that Two Spirit people are "confused" about their identities.

"Two Spirit sounds like there's someone they don't know whether they're fish or a fowl," he said at the time. "They don't know whether they're frick or frack."

The afternoon news host was expected to resume his regular duties at CP24 the following week, but that didn't happen.

Instead, as he told the Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington yesterday, his return date was pushed to Monday, Dec. 11, at which point he was called into an office and fired "for cause."

"I was later ushered out and not allowed to go and get my coat," he told Warmington. "I guess I shouldn't have giggled when CTV news told me that Fox was its competition."

Tucker Carlson: Free speech is not guaranteed in Canada.



Stephen LeDrew: That’s not true...



Bell Media: Oh yeah? pic.twitter.com/JbKAZa1TRj — Colleen Grimes (@collgrimes) December 12, 2017

You see, LeDrew had initially been suspended for violating his parent company (which also owns CTV)'s code of conduct – not its competition clause.

LeDrew told Warmington that he doesn't believe his comments about Two Spirit individuals landed him in hot water, as much as the fact that "I talked with the press."

"They just want everybody under their thumb," said LeDrew of his former employer.

He plans on using this time off to enjoy the holidays with his family. Then, he says, he will be available to do commentary once again – presumably for networks outside of Bell Media.