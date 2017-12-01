CP24 host suspended after appearing on Fox News

Stephen LeDrew, best recognized as the guy with red glasses and bowtie from CP24, has been suspended after discussing LGBT issues with Tucker Carlson on TV.

Carlson is a well-known American conservative commentator and host of the Fox News program Tucker Carlson Tonight. LeDrew, a former Liberal Party of Canada president and one-time mayoral candidate, appeared on his show last night for an interview about LGBT inclusiveness in Canada.

The segment was set up as debate between the two journalists, largely focused on a viral poster that's currently being circulated by conservative pundits as an example of "PC culture overload."

The controversial poster was originally created to advertise an Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO) training session about inclusiveness in schools.

Parents: It's never too soon to talk to your kids about LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP issues.



Tucker was arguing in support of LGBT inclusivity training, but stumbled pretty hard when Carlson asked him to explain what "Two Spirit" means.

"Two Spirit sounds like there's someone they don't know whether they're fish or a fowl, they don't know whether they're frick or frack," said LeDrew.

He also said that people who identify as Two Spirit are "clearly confused."

Buzzfeed News reports that LeDrew was suspended today by CP24 parent company Bell Media for his "his violation of the CTV News Policy and Code of Conduct."

Scott Henderson, Bell Media's vice president of communication, told Buzzfeed that the suspension will last for one week. Bell Media owns CP24 and CTV.

LeDrew has yet to comment publicly on the matter, though he'll likely stay out of the intense debates taking place over his appearance via Twitter right now. He hasn't Tweeted since 2012.