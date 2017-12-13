Toronto temperatures expected to dip to -27C

Break out the mitts and scarves, Toronto. You're gonna need 'em because according to Environment Canada temperatures are expected to feel like -27C tonight.

Temperatures for today are expected to drop to a chilly but bearable -8C this afternoon but will feel like -13C. Then winter will tighten its grasp with -18C in store tonight with a wind chill that'll make it feel almost -30C.

The fun keeps on coming tomorrow with a high of -8C and a -27C windchill to greet the day. Is it ever going to be hard to get out of bed.

On account of all this arctic air, the city issued an extreme cold weather alert yesterday that will continue until further notice. The Nathan Phillips Square Holiday Fair has also been closed due to the weather.

While it may not be Prairie or Maritime cold, it's Toronto cold, so expect old TTC streetcars to struggle, longer wait times for taxis and ride shares, and make sure to give an extra reward for all the brave food delivery people out there.

Thankfully temperatures are expected to level out by about Friday. Until then, stay warm, friends!