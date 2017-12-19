House of the week: 226 Heath Street East

Here's a nice counterpoint to all those boxy and minimalist new homes that are built in Toronto these days. Located at 226 Heath St. East in Moore Park, this custom build doesn't depart too dramatically from the design of the older homes in the neighbourhood.

Fortunately, it also doesn't look like the designers were trying too hard to produce a replica of a turn of the century home, either. On the contrary, this is just a tasteful addition to an area that's well known for its steep real estate prices.

What do you get for your $3 million here? Aside from location, two traits establish the high value of this home: 1) lots of square footage and 2) luxury finishes. With four bedrooms and a giant open-concept basement, there's living space to spare here.

High ceilings, gas fireplaces, upscale appliances, and multiple en suites are just a few of the luxury offerings this property boasts. It certainly won't be mistaken for a true mansion, but this house has everything you could ever really need in a residence.

Specs

Address: 226 Heath St. East

Price: $2,995,000

Lot Size: 30 x 120 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 63

Transit Score: 84

Listing agent: Cailey Heaps Estrin

Listing ID: C4001981

Good For

An established Toronto family who wants to maintain proximity to downtown but also needs a generous amount of living space. That doesn't come cheap in this city, but there are plenty of buyers looking for this package.

Move On If

If walkability is a priority, then this house might be a pass. The trip to the subway isn't so bad (about 10 min), but aside from other houses and various green spaces, there's nothing around.