226 Heath Street Toronto

House of the week: 226 Heath Street East

Here's a nice counterpoint to all those boxy and minimalist new homes that are built in Toronto these days. Located at 226 Heath St. East in Moore Park, this custom build doesn't depart too dramatically from the design of the older homes in the neighbourhood.

226 Heath Street TorontoFortunately, it also doesn't look like the designers were trying too hard to produce a replica of a turn of the century home, either. On the contrary, this is just a tasteful addition to an area that's well known for its steep real estate prices.

226 Heath Street TorontoWhat do you get for your $3 million here? Aside from location, two traits establish the high value of this home: 1) lots of square footage and 2) luxury finishes. With four bedrooms and a giant open-concept basement, there's living space to spare here.

226 Heath Street TorontoHigh ceilings, gas fireplaces, upscale appliances, and multiple en suites are just a few of the luxury offerings this property boasts. It certainly won't be mistaken for a true mansion, but this house has everything you could ever really need in a residence.

An established Toronto family who wants to maintain proximity to downtown but also needs a generous amount of living space. That doesn't come cheap in this city, but there are plenty of buyers looking for this package.

If walkability is a priority, then this house might be a pass. The trip to the subway isn't so bad (about 10 min), but aside from other houses and various green spaces, there's nothing around. 

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO. 

226 Heath Street East

House of the week: 226 Heath Street East

