The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto

The most expensive homes for sale in Toronto are a collection of mansions in the city's most prestigious neighbourhoods. The Bridle Path is well represented, but these palaces can also be found in Rosedale, Forest Hill, Moore Park, and just off Bayview Avenue.

Behold, these are the most expensive homes for sale in Toronto.

The real estate listing doesn't even list the address of this chateau-style mansion, perhaps because it's obvious that a home that breaks the $30 million mark in Toronto is inevitably located on the Bridle Path. There are nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms to go with the huge grounds.

The Rosedale candidate on the list is a stately masterpiece located on over an acre of land just outside of downtown Toronto. That's basically unheard of and at least part of the justification for the exorbitant price. The other is the 17,000 square feet of interior space.

Robert Herjavec's Bridle Path-area estate is still on the market (not too many people have $20 million lying around to buy a house). This one is the quintessential luxury mansion with an indoor pool and 33,650 square feet of living space.

Here's a throwback Bridle Path mansion designed as a sprawling bungalow. It's probably best known as Prince's former Toronto home. Some of the quirkiest design features have been tamed, but you'll still find a hair salon mixed in with the 14,280 square feet of space.

This Forest Hill property boasts a huge lot in close proximity to downtown Toronto. While it's an old Toronto mansion, it's recently been gutted to update the interior. There's even an architectural plan included for future expansion. But, hey, it's pretty darn nice as is.

This Bridle Path-area estate has been on the market longer than any other on the list. The Georgian-style mansion could really use a new set of listing photos to show off just how remarkable it really is, but even without them you can see glimpses of the luxury on offer.

Many people don't know that the Bridle Path has two parts: one that's connected to Post Rd. and one that connects to Bayview Ave. just to the north. This house is found on the latter section, where the lot sizes are less sprawling, though the interior here is a picture of opulence.

Just a few houses down the street, this 22,000 square foot palace is another one that features the ultimate luxury: an indoor pool. Beyond the ability to do laps in the comfort of your home, if you break your piggy bank on this one, you'll get a move theatre and multiple kitchens.

We leave the Bridle Path for Moore Park where this ravine-side estate is certainly the fillet of the neighbourhood. Built in 1908, the house was originally called Glendoveer, which hints at the historical character on offer. All these years later, there's also ample modern luxury here.

Just north of the Bridle Path off of Bayview Ave., Colony Rd. is home to a string of palatial homes including this estate that features a massive underground garage to store your Ferraris. It also boasts an outdoor pool, tennis court, and sweet billiards room.