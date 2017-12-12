City
Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
18A Westmount Park Road

House of the week: 18A Westmount Park Road

If a category of real estate listings called "Toronto Dream Homes" existed, you can bet that you'd find 18A Westmount Park Rd. on it. This ravine property offers the ultimate in privacy and luxury on a huge lot that feels like it's in the midst of cottage country rather than Etobicoke.

18A Westmount Park RoadThe realtor describes it as a "James Bond property in Toronto," which doesn't actually feel too far off the mark. Along with the stunning surroundings and modern architecture, this is also a smart home, which can be controlled from your iPhone. 

18A Westmount Park RoadThere's 7,000 square feet of exterior deck space to go along with the pool and hot tub, and that's not to mention the 3,000 square feet of space taken up inside the home by windows alone. 

18A Westmount Park RoadAlso worth noting are the sauna and massage room on the lower level, and the four-car heated garage. You can actually comfortably park 14 cars here if you include the meandering drive that sets this house back from the road. 

18A Westmount Park RoadHere's the best part: it's only $9 million!

I'm only half joking. Located, as it is, near Richview, the price of this masterpiece is actually far below what it would be in neighbourhoods like Rosedale or the Bridle Path, so you might even be able to afford it before you've earned your first hundred million.

18A Westmount Park RoadSpecs
18A Westmount Park RoadGood For

A reclusive millionaire who loves the view into the ravine without another house in sight. It's not big enough for Bruce Wayne, but he'd certainly like the seclusion.

18A Westmount Park RoadMove On If

You crave the status afforded by owning a home in one of Toronto's more established neighbourhoods. You won't be able to snag a place like this for $9 million in these places, but status has never come cheap.

18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road18A Westmount Park Road

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Thea Menagh / Toronto Real Estate Photographer

