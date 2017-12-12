House of the week: 18A Westmount Park Road

If a category of real estate listings called "Toronto Dream Homes" existed, you can bet that you'd find 18A Westmount Park Rd. on it. This ravine property offers the ultimate in privacy and luxury on a huge lot that feels like it's in the midst of cottage country rather than Etobicoke.

The realtor describes it as a "James Bond property in Toronto," which doesn't actually feel too far off the mark. Along with the stunning surroundings and modern architecture, this is also a smart home, which can be controlled from your iPhone.

There's 7,000 square feet of exterior deck space to go along with the pool and hot tub, and that's not to mention the 3,000 square feet of space taken up inside the home by windows alone.

Also worth noting are the sauna and massage room on the lower level, and the four-car heated garage. You can actually comfortably park 14 cars here if you include the meandering drive that sets this house back from the road.

Here's the best part: it's only $9 million!

I'm only half joking. Located, as it is, near Richview, the price of this masterpiece is actually far below what it would be in neighbourhoods like Rosedale or the Bridle Path, so you might even be able to afford it before you've earned your first hundred million.

Specs

Address: 18A Westmount Park Rd.

Price: $8,999,999

Lot Size: 1.32 acres

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 14

Walk Score: 63

Transit Score: 71

Listing agent: Randal Weese

Listing ID: W4002687

Good For

A reclusive millionaire who loves the view into the ravine without another house in sight. It's not big enough for Bruce Wayne, but he'd certainly like the seclusion.

Move On If

You crave the status afforded by owning a home in one of Toronto's more established neighbourhoods. You won't be able to snag a place like this for $9 million in these places, but status has never come cheap.