Lisa Power
Posted 13 hours ago
One of Toronto's oldest bookstores is closing with a blowout sale

Posted 13 hours ago
Eliot's Bookshop at 584 Yonge Street announced last summer that it was closing, and now the time has come to clear the shelves.

The store is having a massive book sale all month long, with paperback pocket books for $2, trade paperbacks for $3, and all hardcovers for $4 (regardless of size), including art books.

The event is not without its fair share of sadness and regret, though. Eliot's is one of several independent businesses that fell on hard times attributed to increased property taxes on Yonge Street.

The owner, Paul Panayiotidis, has been in business for 40 years and is looking to clear out all three floors of the bookstore by the end of the month.

Now might be your last chance to pick up some great CanLit, art books, and literary classics from an amazing collection of used books that'll be greatly missed.

