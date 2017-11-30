City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
toronto skyline

The evolution of the Toronto skyline since 1957

Rewind 60 years, and Toronto's skyline is marked by only a few noteworthy stone buildings. But, everything would change in 1967 with the rise of Mies van der Rohe's TD Centre, which ushered in five decades of profound growth that completely transformed the shape of the city from a burgeoning lakeside metropolis to an international hub.

Check out how much Toronto's skyline has changed since 1957 in this photo gallery

