You'll soon get in trouble for driving through the King St. Pilot

Last week marked the beginning of the King Street Pilot Project, which has been widely praised for cutting commute times on what is the busiest streetcar route in the city. 

Since the project is new, people could be at least somewhat forgiven for driving through intersections or driving for more than a block in the pilot, but come Monday, the Toronto Police have announced they'll be cracking down any offenders.

Warnings will become $110 fines with 2 demerit points as for drivers who ignore the street signs and drive through the pilot, meant to give priority to the thousands of commuters who use the route each day.

While the pilot has been well received, there's been plenty of complaining about drivers failing to comply with the new rules. With only warnings issued by police on week one, perhaps things will change as the punishment increases. 

It'll be interesting to see how things go. If the project is deemed a long term success, it could be made permanent. But for the sake of your driving record and wallet, try getting familiar with the changes before Monday's commute.

