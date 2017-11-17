You'll soon get in trouble for driving through the King St. Pilot

Last week marked the beginning of the King Street Pilot Project, which has been widely praised for cutting commute times on what is the busiest streetcar route in the city.

Since the project is new, people could be at least somewhat forgiven for driving through intersections or driving for more than a block in the pilot, but come Monday, the Toronto Police have announced they'll be cracking down any offenders.

The #KingStreetPilot @TorontoPolice ticketing starts monday.Have u changed your behaviour yet? Thousands of warnings issued so far this week,warnings will end on Sunday. $110 & 2 demerit points if you are convicted of the offence.No exceptions for local residents. #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/7ADZyahbjo — Clint Stibbe (@TrafficServices) November 17, 2017

Warnings will become $110 fines with 2 demerit points as for drivers who ignore the street signs and drive through the pilot, meant to give priority to the thousands of commuters who use the route each day.

King St Pilot program in full swing with 7 cars pulled over, and a SUV blocking a streetcar in the distance for fun. pic.twitter.com/USp6xma9yt — Geoff Glen (@GeoffGlen) November 17, 2017

While the pilot has been well received, there's been plenty of complaining about drivers failing to comply with the new rules. With only warnings issued by police on week one, perhaps things will change as the punishment increases.

Tickets issued on horseback, a pleasant sight during #KingStreetPilot pic.twitter.com/r2aBhs8Ir3 — Markus Grupp (@markusgrupp) November 17, 2017

It'll be interesting to see how things go. If the project is deemed a long term success, it could be made permanent. But for the sake of your driving record and wallet, try getting familiar with the changes before Monday's commute.