City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
King Street Pilot

So many drivers are ignoring the new signs on King St.

Toronto's freshly-launched King Street Pilot Project was put through its first major test Monday morning as drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians hit the pavement for the first rush hour commute since our new "transit priority zone" came into existence.

Was it messy? Sure, but its only day two of the pilot project.

Passengers on the 504 line certainly seemed happy about how fast they got to work, even if it took a minute to figure out that all the streetcar stops between Jarvis and Bathurst had moved to the far side of every intersection.

Drivers, on the other hand... had some difficulties figuring things out. That, or they simply chose not to try.

Plenty of people on Twitter have been calling out motorists who don't obey the posted traffic signs, which now force cars to turn off the street, prohibit parking, and designate specific loading zones.

New bike boxes, right turn arrows and left lane markings on the road itself are also going unnoticed (or unheeded, as some locals suggest.) 

Taxis are among the worst offenders, according to online reports.

"I realize it is the first hours of #KingStreetPilot but the arrogance and ignorance of drivers willfully ignoring signs and cops is staggering," wrote one Toronto resident on Twitter.

"Estimating about 75% don’t care. Dangerous as hell."

"Still lots of sign violators," wrote another this morning. "Beck Taxi is 9 of 10 of the violators, which is fairly disappointing after that got their nightlife exemption."

Fortunately, police are out in full force right now to ensure that drivers are made aware of King Street's new road rules.

I saw at least four cars pulled over near King and Spadina this morning before 8 a.m., and it stands to reason that they won't be alone.

Toronto Police will be out "educating motorists" all week, according to the city.

Lead photo by

sdemed

