So many drivers are ignoring the new signs on King St.

Toronto's freshly-launched King Street Pilot Project was put through its first major test Monday morning as drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians hit the pavement for the first rush hour commute since our new "transit priority zone" came into existence.

Was it messy? Sure, but its only day two of the pilot project.

Day 1 of the King St. Pilot project. Street cars are already faster. An Audi driver tried to cut off the Street car and go straight. Lots of people caught unawares for some reason.#Toronto #KingStreetPilot pic.twitter.com/y6wmE04bf4 — Softness Guaranteed - a real life Procyon Lotor (@eanbowman) November 13, 2017

Passengers on the 504 line certainly seemed happy about how fast they got to work, even if it took a minute to figure out that all the streetcar stops between Jarvis and Bathurst had moved to the far side of every intersection.

When your @transitapp is saying to take the 504 vs 501 to get to a destination on Queen. This pilot is almost working too good! @bradTTC #KingStreetPilot pic.twitter.com/FY3feDTyAl — Justin (@producerjustin) November 13, 2017

Drivers, on the other hand... had some difficulties figuring things out. That, or they simply chose not to try.

Guess this driver missed the sign. And then another one turned left. I blame myself for having a phone in my hand :) #KingStreetPilot #topoli #ttc pic.twitter.com/Knjh8y8Ixa — Chris Drew (@chrisjamesdrew) November 12, 2017

Plenty of people on Twitter have been calling out motorists who don't obey the posted traffic signs, which now force cars to turn off the street, prohibit parking, and designate specific loading zones.

New bike boxes, right turn arrows and left lane markings on the road itself are also going unnoticed (or unheeded, as some locals suggest.)

That's alot of car drivers that just don't give a shit about the new road signs. Surprisingly not just #Taxi. #KingStreetPilot — Alexey Adamsky (@alkasai) November 13, 2017

Taxis are among the worst offenders, according to online reports.

@BeckTaxi this the third cab of yours to ignore police &new traffic signs @ Bathurst and King. Educate your drivers. #KingStreetPilot pic.twitter.com/K2upk7QH9D — Dawn Bernstein (@guitardawn) November 12, 2017

"I realize it is the first hours of #KingStreetPilot but the arrogance and ignorance of drivers willfully ignoring signs and cops is staggering," wrote one Toronto resident on Twitter.

"Estimating about 75% don’t care. Dangerous as hell."

"Still lots of sign violators," wrote another this morning. "Beck Taxi is 9 of 10 of the violators, which is fairly disappointing after that got their nightlife exemption."

I've seen countless instances of taxis driving through intersections this morning.#KingStreetPilot pic.twitter.com/8KRP0xA9uc — Brian Will (@BrianWill_) November 12, 2017

Fortunately, police are out in full force right now to ensure that drivers are made aware of King Street's new road rules.

I saw at least four cars pulled over near King and Spadina this morning before 8 a.m., and it stands to reason that they won't be alone.

Toronto Police will be out "educating motorists" all week, according to the city.