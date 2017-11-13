Uber competitor Lyft is coming to Toronto

Uber is about to get some serious competition in Toronto next month with the arrival of its number one rival, Lyft.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company just announced that it would soon be expanding its operations outside the U.S. for the first time ever – starting in the 6ix.

"We were very deliberate when making a decision to launch in Toronto as our first international market," Lyft president John Zimmer told the Star in an interview published Monday. "We see it as a world-class city. It will likely become one of our top five markets overall."

The company is already starting to recruit local drivers, who, like Uber drivers, will use their own vehicles to transport passengers in and around the city.

Lyft is so desired in Toronto that 50,000 people in the city have downloaded the app despite the fact it has no local presence … until now. https://t.co/DI3eiiryEh — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) November 13, 2017

While Uber was founded about four years earlier than Lyft, the companies operate in much the same way. Customers of both companies must download an app and register an account, including payment information, to hail nearby cars through the app at any time.

One of the main differences between Lyft and Uber is that the former has always allowed (and makes it easy for) riders to tip their drivers through the app.

Lyft has also proven a lot less contentious than Uber, which has run afoul of regulators in cities all over the world and had a rather tumultuous start in Toronto.

Local taxi services may not love the addition of yet another ride-hailing app, but Torontonians seem thrilled by the news.

So so so excited @lyft is finally coming to Toronto. This is great news for riders and drivers across the city. If you haven't tried it yet, you're in for a treat #Lyft #TO — Ginny Movat (@GinnyMovat) November 13, 2017

Lyft plans to launch this December in the GTA (plus Hamilton) with five options ranging from regular vehicles to luxury black SUVs.

"Lyft will be around to help ring in the holidays," reads a blog post on the company's website. "From brunch in Bloordale and belly laughs on Mercer St to polishing off some late-night poutine at your favourite burger joint out in Woodbridge, we know Toronto is the place to be."

"Wherever we are, we know it matters how you get there," the post continues. "So we’ve got our toques on and we’re ready to take off."

Aren't Americans just the cutest when they try to speak Canadian?