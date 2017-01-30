Torontonians join global movement to delete Uber app

Uber was the subject of significant backlash this weekend after it offered users rides out of JFK Airport during an hour-long freeze of service from the New York Taxi Workers Alliance as part of protests against US President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

An impromptu social media campaign organized around the #DeleteUber hashtag quickly went viral, with users sharing screenshots of them removing the app from their phones, including many in Toronto who weren't mollified by Uber's attempts at damage control.

Criticism related to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's decision to serve on Trump's economic advisory group also resurfaced in the wake of what many characterized as the company's "strikebreaking."

Kalanick released an internal email on Facebook outlining actions Uber would take to support its employees during the ban and promising to address the issue when he meets with the president next week.

Local participants in the action against Uber pleaded for its rival Lyft to start service in Toronto, something the company has toyed with in the past.

Hey, @lyft -- could you please come to Toronto? Everyone I know is pro #deleteuber + you are pro #ACLU, so I feel it would work out well. — Andrea (@MommyGearest) January 30, 2017

For its part, Lyft issued a statement condemning Trump's executive order and announced that it would donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).