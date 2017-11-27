Toronto is considering crowdfunding to improve local roads

City
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
The city wants to improve road safety and could be looking to the public for help.

According to discussions today at City Hall, the new Vision Zero Road Safety Plan (RSP) intended to reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto's streets could be supported through crowdfunding.

Funds raised will go towards the acceleration and expansion of various infrastructure projects that include improved pavement markings and awareness initiatives.

If approved, the crowdfunding option would go into effect late next year and any funds raised could be allocated to use by other city services as needed.

City council is set to vote on the crowdfunding measure as part of the 2018 budget meeting next month.

