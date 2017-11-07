Someone in Toronto is trolling Trump in the most unusual way

It looks like someone just put an obnoxious Tinder creep on blast outside Dundas West Station.

This isn't actually the case – though you couldn't be blamed for thinking so at first glance.

Rows and rows of iPhone screenshots have been pasted on the old Giraffe Condos sales centre building at Dundas and Bloor streets.

A post shared by Trumpgrabs (@trump_grabs) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

The display is reminiscent of the Texts From Your Ex Instagram account, except that these aren't screenshots of nasty text messages – they're news headlines from a world where Donald Trump is president of the United States.

It's all part of a larger work called Trumpgrabs by Toronto artist Kate Schneider.

Apparently this is not another Nafta. A post shared by Trumpgrabs (@trump_grabs) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

"This work contains all the screenshots of news alerts I’ve received on my phone since Trump was inaugurated President," Schneider explains on her Instagram account.

"The work is a personal archive and diary of the moments that are upsetting and feel beyond my control."

The public installation outside Dundas West Station contains a total of 504 screenshots over seven 24" x 36" posters, according to Schneider.

Poster madness! A post shared by Trumpgrabs (@trump_grabs) on May 30, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

"The posters are a reflective aggregation of headlines since Donald Trump was inaugurated President," she explains by email.

"The work is passive visual advocacy presented without context and seeks to draw public interest and understanding to the global impact of the actions of the United States leadership."

If all goes well, she hopes to install the posters in other locations around Toronto, and in various cities around the world.