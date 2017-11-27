City
Province of Ontario might take over the TTC

The TTC could soon be property of the Ontario government if a couple of major organizations have their way.

A report released by the Toronto Region Board of Trade outlines a plan to cut down on local-level squabbling over transit-related decisions.

The report suggests that a new legislative body, Superlinx, should be formed. This would consist of independently-nominated business leaders, transit experts, one-third municipal and provincial appointees, and at least one citizen's or rider's advocacy group.

Under this new plan, the TTC would be regulated by Superlinx.

A similar plan was proposed by PC candidate Patrick Brown during the unveiling of his election plan over the weekend.

Without interference from petty politics, the third-party body similar to Metrolinx could help the Ontario government take an "evidence‐based approach" to prioritizing transit spending and construction.

But if the province's history of handling transit stuff has shown us anything, it's that maybe these things are best left to the experts.

