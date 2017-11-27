Province of Ontario might take over the TTC

The TTC could soon be property of the Ontario government if a couple of major organizations have their way.

A report released by the Toronto Region Board of Trade outlines a plan to cut down on local-level squabbling over transit-related decisions.

Torontonians should not give up control over their city so easily. Moreover, paths that lead to the dissolution of unions and privatization are generally bad for the public. — Kaveh (@KavehTO) November 27, 2017

The report suggests that a new legislative body, Superlinx, should be formed. This would consist of independently-nominated business leaders, transit experts, one-third municipal and provincial appointees, and at least one citizen's or rider's advocacy group.

Under this new plan, the TTC would be regulated by Superlinx.

A similar plan was proposed by PC candidate Patrick Brown during the unveiling of his election plan over the weekend.

Without interference from petty politics, the third-party body similar to Metrolinx could help the Ontario government take an "evidence‐based approach" to prioritizing transit spending and construction.

Even if the province did that its not going to get to the root of our transit problems when political interference, backroom dealings, constantly studying and delaying and NIMBYism are commonplace. — Jackie Chan (@jackiechan511) November 27, 2017

But if the province's history of handling transit stuff has shown us anything, it's that maybe these things are best left to the experts.