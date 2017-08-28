Ontario getting two new GO Stations it might not need

Kirby is back in the news today. And I don't mean the cute Nintendo character. This is about something far more exciting: a new GO station.

Kirby, along with Lawrence East, are two new GO stations planned for the Toronto area but according to a just released Toronto Star investigative report, we might not actually need them.

The Star alleges that impropriety and political influence may have been involved when these two stations were announced as part of Toronto Mayor John Tory's $13.5-billion "SmartTack" plan to expand the regional rail network.

Station selections were based on a number of factors and according to Metrolinx internal emails obtained by The Toronto Star under a freedom of information request, Kirby and Lawrence East tested poorly for everything. Neither were included on Metrolinx's initial list of 10 recommend stations.

I live near Kirby site. In middle of farmers fields, owned by Vaughan developers https://t.co/UNPApFetnN — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) August 28, 2017

But then in June 2016, the Toronto Star alleges that Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca pressured Metrolinx to add two additional stops. Kirby, which is on the Barrie Line in Vaughan, just happens to be in Del Duca's own riding.

It all reeks of improper political influence and Twitter isn't having any of it.

Terrible. What kind of criminal activity is meddling like this? — isaiah (@adamisaiagraham) August 28, 2017

As far as Kirby goes, the road is apparently associated with a number of urban legends.

It's also basically in the middle of nowhere.

Kirby GO station, which ON govt justifies based on expected nearby growth, is surrounded on 3 sides by Greenbelt/Oak Ridges Moraine #onpoli pic.twitter.com/cAJFBM6FNJ — John Bowker (@bowker_john) August 28, 2017

It's not the first time that questions have been raised about the planned Kirby station but we're finally getting a clearer picture of how it ended up getting approved.