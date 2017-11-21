Mayhem and confusion as Toronto college students head back to school

Things aren't exactly roses rights now at colleges across Ontario after students started back today after a strike that saw them out of classes for over a month.

With only weeks remaining in the term, many students who decided to return to class were disappointed to discover things were not exactly as they remembered.

Colleges across Ontario were forced to resume classes this week after government legislation brought an end to the strike, a move that received both praise and criticism.

I'm very disappointed with #Ontario legislators. Students & Faculty want to be back in class but not like this. 86% of #OPSEU members voted against the deal, instead of helping negotiate - #Wynne forced them back #ontariocollegestrike — Alice Quinn (@TheAliceQuinn) November 21, 2017

It doesn't seem to be a great situation for anyone, and while students were offered the option to receive a $500 reimbursement if they decided not to go back, but apparently even that's not as easy as it seems.

Absolute bs that students have to apply for up to $500 reimbursement. 500,000 students were effected. 500,000 students should be getting a refund. No criteria to meet, no applications. #OntarioCollegeStrike — Fayeoncé (@FayeCera) November 21, 2017

The strike began last month over pay and employment issues that saw roughly 12,000 faulty and staff across 24 colleges walk out.

The #ontariocollegestrike is over, pending some uncomfortable legislation for teachers, and students having their semesters this year thrown into disarray. I don’t know how to react. — SPLICE KNIGHT (@SpliceKnight) November 21, 2017

Last Friday, the union and colleges sat down for a negation, but no agreement was reached. Now it seems that some profs didn't even bother showing up.

As if that the first day after the #OntarioCollegeStrike the school parking lot is closed and my professor doesn't show up... Good — Nick Molinaro (@Molzie97) November 21, 2017

Then the government stepped in, passing a bill that put an end to the strike and offered students the option to continue with their courses or receive a refund, the latter of which has not been well received so far.

Offering a full tuition refund to those who drop out, what about those of us who don't have that option? What if we want to stick it out? We're screwed for the money we spent? Get it together! @Kathleen_Wynne #ontariocollegestrike — Amber-Leigh (@RatInACage2011) November 21, 2017

Many students are back in class, seemingly stuck between a rock and a hard place, with tensions made worse due to the lack of resolution on behalf of staff and the colleges.

me trying to avoid angry people at school today #ontariocollegestrike pic.twitter.com/m9KvELTbbb — Raychel Davis (@_DavisRaychel) November 21, 2017

It's difficult to say what will happen next, but at least the holidays are something we can all look forward to.