City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario college strike

Mayhem and confusion as Toronto college students head back to school

City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things aren't exactly roses rights now at colleges across Ontario after students started back today after a strike that saw them out of classes for over a month.

With only weeks remaining in the term, many students who decided to return to class were disappointed to discover things were not exactly as they remembered.

Colleges across Ontario were forced to resume classes this week after government legislation brought an end to the strike, a move that received both praise and criticism.

It doesn't seem to be a great situation for anyone, and while students were offered the option to receive a $500 reimbursement if they decided not to go back, but apparently even that's not as easy as it seems.

The strike began last month over pay and employment issues that saw roughly 12,000 faulty and staff across 24 colleges walk out.

Last Friday, the union and colleges sat down for a negation, but no agreement was reached. Now it seems that some profs didn't even bother showing up.

Then the government stepped in, passing a bill that put an end to the strike and offered students the option to continue with their courses or receive a refund, the latter of which has not been well received so far.

Many students are back in class, seemingly stuck between a rock and a hard place, with tensions made worse due to the lack of resolution on behalf of staff and the colleges.

It's difficult to say what will happen next, but at least the holidays are something we can all look forward to.

Lead photo by

Humber Faculty Union

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC CEO quitting to take job in New York

House of the week: 14 Clinton Place

Mayhem and confusion as Toronto college students head back to school

Toronto's iconic Kodak Building 9 just made a big move

Newfoundland dance party breaks out at Toronto airport

Not everyone is a fan of almost car-free King St.

Toronto can't believe that Honest Ed's is now gone

Toronto just made it a lot easier to get traffic info