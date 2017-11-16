City
Lisa Power
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
College strike to continue in Ontario as faculty reject offer

The drama continues as Ontario's college faulty and staff rejected an offer today that might have seen the end of the strike.

Union members met with college representatives to negotiate an offer, but ultimately they were unable to reach an agreement.

Last month, 12,000 faculty and staff across 24 Ontario colleges went on strike over wages and contract issues.

The proposed deal would have been a pay increase over four years and other incentives, but "language surrounding academic freedom" was noticeably absent from the proposal.

The union claims that it would fundamentally "erode faculty rights," and create an "unsustainable staffing model" in the long run.

The strike is now into week five and the tension has already culminated in a class-action lawsuit brought forth by 12 students seeking reimbursement for lost class time and fees.

There's no word yet on when negotiations will resume. 

