College strike to continue in Ontario as faculty reject offer

The drama continues as Ontario's college faulty and staff rejected an offer today that might have seen the end of the strike.

Union members met with college representatives to negotiate an offer, but ultimately they were unable to reach an agreement.

#ontariocollegestrike continues. There's no use trying to salvage the semester now without huge mental anguish on the students (and yes, the faculty too). I'm tired of waiting to see what's going to happen next. Refund my lost time and let me move on. pic.twitter.com/0rEqvKu7Rz — Manders Nesby (@emergingmuses) November 16, 2017

Last month, 12,000 faculty and staff across 24 Ontario colleges went on strike over wages and contract issues.

The proposed deal would have been a pay increase over four years and other incentives, but "language surrounding academic freedom" was noticeably absent from the proposal.

I forget what it feels like to go to class #ontariocollegestrike — kylie bradshaw (@kylie_bradshaw) November 16, 2017

The union claims that it would fundamentally "erode faculty rights," and create an "unsustainable staffing model" in the long run.

As a student who doesn't want to graduate and work precarious contract positions I'm proud of faculty and hoping our government will help both sides swiftly come to an amicable agreement #ontariocollegestrike #onpoli — Siobhan (@apocalypseher) November 16, 2017

The strike is now into week five and the tension has already culminated in a class-action lawsuit brought forth by 12 students seeking reimbursement for lost class time and fees.

Very disappointed in hearing the college strike is going to continue. I know several individuals that are having their lives put on hold. It's doesn't seem like either party has considered the massive effect this is going to have on the students. #ontariocollegestrike — Mike O'Brien (@Zamboniman77) November 16, 2017

There's no word yet on when negotiations will resume.