Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
276 inglewood drive toronto

House of the week: 276 Inglewood Drive

Inglewood Drive is probably best known for its annual Santa Claus display, which sees the street lined with oversized inflatable St. Nick figures each December. Straddling Moore Park and Rosedale, it's also home to some spectacular real estate. 

276 Inglewood Drive TorontoCase in point, this recently listed house at 276 Inglewood, which is one of the rare contemporary homes on this section of the street. Built in late 2015, it still looks pretty much brand new inside and out.

276 Inglewood Drive TorontoWorking with a relatively narrow lot, the house is deceptively large with four above ground bedrooms and a well finished basement that adds lots of living space. The exterior suggests a hyper modern design, but the prevailing vibe is that of tasteful restraint. 

276 Inglewood Drive TorontoThe price tag just shy of $5 million speaks more to location than it does to the opulence of the home. That said, it does boast a beautiful kitchen, spacious family room, and a brilliant two-sided fireplace that must make the back deck an amazing spot to relax on cool summer nights.

276 Inglewood Drive TorontoIn general, this is one of those well designed homes that puts livability rather than pure luxury at the forefront. 

276 Inglewood Drive TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 276 Inglewood Dr.
  • Price: $4,699,000
  • Lot Size: 40 x 125 feet 
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 40
  • Transit Score: 70
  • Listing agent: Adam Brind
  • Listing ID: C3990460
276 Inglewood Drive TorontoGood For

A big family. This house is built to accommodate lots of people with five usable bedrooms, two separate TV/family areas, and a dedicated kids play area. 

276 Inglewood Drive TorontoMove On If 

You don't need the space. There's plenty of excellent houses nearby with lower bedroom counts.

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week.

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media

