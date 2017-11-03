Sold! Rosedale cube house goes for $2.8 million

If awards were given out for most dramatic renovation efforts in Toronto, this house at 94 Douglas Crescent would surely be on the short list. This used to be a diminutive and unremarkable residence on a spacious lot, but now its an eye-catching cube home.

Located right across the street from Nesbitt Park, the real estate listing advertises the neighbourhood — officially referred to Governor's Bridge — as "the gateway to Rosedale."

Houses here are typically smaller than those in the heart of Rosedale, but it's still one of Toronto's premium locales for real estate, which at least partially explains why this one went for just shy of $3 million.

The property is not without its quirky features. The detached garage, for instance, is staged as a dining room / event space in the listing photos. I actually think this is kind of amazing, but there are a number of practical drawbacks to such a set up.

Similarly, the outdoor space feels a bit compressed thanks to the garage and a small basketball court. That said, it's the perfect place to work on your free throw technique.

The Essentials

Address: 94 Douglas Crt.

Type: Detached house

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Lot size: 40 x 113 feet

Realtor/Brokerage: Chestnut Park

Hit the market at: $2,849,000

Sold for: $2,790,000

Why it sold for what it did?

You can chalk this one up to the amazing renovation. In April of 2011, the house sold for $1.35 million. The market has obviously increased in value, but the pre-renovation house wouldn't have come close to this selling price today.

Was it worth it?

It sold within range of the asking price, so the easy answer is yes. While not everyone will be taken with the contemporary design, I'm sure it was a major selling point for interested buyers. Plus, Governor's Bridge is increasingly attractive for those priced out of central Rosedale.