City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC bus protest

Disgruntled TTC passenger blocks bus in protest

The colder it gets outside, the wilder things get on Toronto's public transit system.

A woman was captured on camera Friday night blocking two TTC buses while the city was under an extreme cold weather alert.

The woman walked in front of the buses to protest TTC overcrowding, according to a witness, after waiting in the blistering cold for about 30 minutes only to be denied a seat (or a place to stand, as was more likely the case.)

About 100 riders had crammed into the buses at Lansdowne station after two other buses failed to show up, according to the caption on a YouTube clip uploaded by a TTC passenger.

"Tonight during rush hour I witnessed this woman protesting against the overcrowded TTC buses by walking in front and deliberately blocking the bus from driving around her," wrote documentary producer / director Andreas Wesley on YouTube.

"When the driver of one bus asked a handful of people at the front door to get back off because he couldn't see the door this woman had had enough."

The bus reportedly stopped at Wallace Avenue to change drivers and then continued on without a problem. Still, the TTC says it's investigating the incident.

Andreas Wesley

