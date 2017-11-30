Condo of the week: 715 Kingston Road

Kingston Road is a site of lots of development right now, stretching from Woodbine Ave. all the way to the Birch Cliff neighbourhood and beyond. Given its easterly location, however, the majority of projects here have added what you'd call gentle density to the street.

Such a planning rationale really works along this stretch, and the townhouses at 715 Kingston Rd. are a testament to that. Prices on residential streets in the Beaches are out of reach for most people, but a unit like this one offers a more attainable way into the area.

It also offers an element of convenience that some will find appealing. A few hundred dollars in maintenance fees doesn't seem so bad when you know you won't have to put in a lot of your time on repairs and upkeep.

Listed at $1,o49,000, we're not talking about a starter condo, though. Located, as it is, right beside Glen Stewart Ravine, a three storey space isn't going to come cheap, especially given the feature set.

While you won't have a backyard, the rooftop patio is about as nice as outdoor spaces come in this price range. The interior is also noteworthy for its floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale appliances, and generally polished finishes.

Well designed townhouses almost invariably strike me as excellent living options in a city like Toronto, where being on a main street like Kingston Rd. has plenty of benefits and not too many cons.

Specs

Good For

Someone who's wants to live in the Beaches area but doesn't quite have the coin to by a semi or detached house. Alternately, I see this as a great spot for empty nesters looking to downsize.

Move On If

You'd rather live in a downtown condo. You can still stretch a million bucks pretty far in a mid- to large-sized condo, so if a central location is high on the priority list, this one won't appeal.