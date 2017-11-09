City
530 indian grove toronto

Condo of the week: 530 Indian Grove

Duke Condos is one of a number of developments that's reshaping the Junction. Located right on Dundas West at Indian Grove, it's midsize building that sticks out amongst the turn of the century storefronts that surround it. 

530 indian grove torontoI'm actually quite fond of the exterior design of this building — it seems just the right scale for its location — so it's intriguing to get a look inside via a two bedroom unit that's just been listed at $849,000. 

Spread across two floors, the split level layout allows for impressive ceiling height, which gives the main living area the feel of an industrial loft (the floor-to-ceiling windows leading to the balcony don't hurt here). 

It's not a huge unit, which is most apparent based on the size of the bedrooms, but it's laid out in such a way that a young family could get a number of years here before wanting to upgrade. A single person or kid-free couple could easily use the small second bedroom as a home office.

Bonus points if you like to drink! The LCBO is located at street-level in the building. 

Specs
Good For

Someone who wants a soft loft that offers enough space to accommodate the possibility of a growing family. The Junction isn't the best neighbourhood for transit, but with ample park space, restaurants, and cafes, it's more livable than condo-saturated downtown areas.

530 indian grove torontoMove On If

You want more outdoor space than just a balcony. At this price point, some condos will offer decent-sized terraces. Plus, there's the whole Junction 40 bus route. No one wants to have to rely on that every day. 

530 indian grove toronto530 indian grove toronto530 indian grove toronto530 indian grove toronto530 indian grove toronto530 indian grove toronto

