Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
lcbo junction toronto

The Junction is finally getting an LCBO

Prohibition in Ontario lasted from 1916 to 1927, but a certain Toronto neighbourhood remained dry for much of the 20th century.

Some businesses in the Junction were were still officially dry until a referendum in 2000 lifted the ban on booze. Of course, the area's now home to plenty of bars, breweries and well-stocked restaurants, and soon, it'll finally get an LCBO too.

This incoming liquor store is slated to open at the base of the DuKe Condos at 2800 Dundas St. W. It's part of a widespread retail transformation of the neighbourhood that's bringing a number of large stores to the area.

A representative from the LCBO says an opening date hasn't been set quite yet, but it should be up and running later this fall. 

Derek Flack

