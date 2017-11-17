Five years ago, telling someone in Toronto that you scored a sweet basement bachelor for just $1,500 a month would have been grounds for an intervention. For that kind of dough, you could have been in a high-rise with floor-to-ceiling windows and maybe even a bedroom. Such is not the case in 2o17, but don't get discouraged just yet.

Here's what a $1,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

Located just off Ossington between Dundas and Queen Street West, this one bedroom lower unit is in a popular area – which is what makes the price tag so unique. If proximity to lots of bars and Trinity Bellwoods Park matter more to you than windows, jump on this one.

You might need to put some things in storage if you land this cozy studio apartment, but your 'grams will be on point with a private walk-out deck, backyard privileges, hardwood floors, a sloped ceiling, and an entire wall of exposed brick – the holy grail of millennial house hunting. You'll also be in a very central hood, just steps from the TTC.

Can someone actually live in a luxury building at the foot of Yonge Street with 24 hour security, an indoor pool and multiple rooftop terraces for just $1,500? Yes – but they won't have a bedroom, and that 425 square foot "home" will look directly onto the Gardiner, 24 hour traffic noise included.

This recently-updated one bedroom apartment is way more of a catch than the photos suggest. For starters, it's literally right across from Toronto's largest, most popular park and just a short walk from Roncesvalles. It's also got a working wood fire place, large bedroom closets, "tons of storage" and its own, private laundry room.

If you want a quiet place with lots of character, check out this one bedroom apartment in a restored 1870s Victorian House. It's got a clawfoot tub, ensuite laundry and bright southern exposure – though you won't be hard up for sunny spaces with your own third floor deck.