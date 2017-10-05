Toronto votes no to naming stadium after Rob Ford

In a decisive vote on Wednesday, Toronto city council voted no the renaming of a sports stadium after Rob Ford.

A proposal put forth by Major John Tory to rename Centennial Park Stadium after the former mayor was rejected harshly enough by members of council to suggest that more than a few of them don't look back on Ford's days as mayor with any fondness.

Toronto City Council votes 11-24 AGAINST renaming a football stadium after Rob Ford. pic.twitter.com/0tEzYsW8rG — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) October 5, 2017

Ford's legacy — for better or worse — has been a divisive subject amongst Torontonians, and the idea of naming a stadium after him had people taking sides on social media in rather dramatic ways.

Good. I build a monument to Rob Ford every day. And then I flush. https://t.co/Dllk5tU9KP — Luke Sneyd (@sneydman) October 5, 2017

Some felt that the renaming of the stadium was unwarranted given Ford's spotted history of coaching high school football.

That's so ignorant of council! Mayor Rob Ford he was a good man,he cared & loved this city.As of his memory it's must named — Naira (@Naira89219278) October 5, 2017

While others are more sympathetic, citing his dedication to city politics and willingness to challenge the status quo.

Following the vote, some came out in praise of council's decision.

Glad that Toronto City Council voted against renaming Centennial Stadium after #RobFord . It was not deserved or appropriate. — D. Reid (@Cool2bCorgi) October 5, 2017

But, recalling the days when Ford Nation was perpetually subject to divided opinions, other's sharply criticized the vote.

The Toronto city council lacks class. Moronic councillors will haunt Mayor Rob Ford to and beyond his grave. Shame! — john james (@jjonnyjohn) October 5, 2017

It's not really a surprise that Ford's legacy remains hotly contested, but for now we know that it won't involve a Toronto sports stadium.