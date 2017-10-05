Toronto votes no to naming stadium after Rob Ford

City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
In a decisive vote on Wednesday, Toronto city council voted no the renaming of a sports stadium after Rob Ford.

A proposal put forth by Major John Tory to rename Centennial Park Stadium after the former mayor was rejected harshly enough by members of council to suggest that more than a few of them don't look back on Ford's days as mayor with any fondness.

Ford's legacy — for better or worse — has been a divisive subject amongst Torontonians, and the idea of naming a stadium after him had people taking sides on social media in rather dramatic ways.

While others are more sympathetic, citing his dedication to city politics and willingness to challenge the status quo. 

Following the vote, some came out in praise of council's decision.

But, recalling the days when Ford Nation was perpetually subject to divided opinions, other's sharply criticized the vote.

It's not really a surprise that Ford's legacy remains hotly contested, but for now we know that it won't involve a Toronto sports stadium.

Christian Bobak

