Toronto considering naming sports stadium after Rob Ford

Like the City of Toronto itself, Centennial Park Stadium could soon be linked – permanently, publicly and inextricably – to the legacy of Rob Ford.

Mayor John Tory is asking city councillors this week to consider renaming the sports venue in Etobicoke to "Rob Ford Memorial Stadium" in honour of his late predecessor.

"Councillor Ford’s community involvement went well behind politics," read Tory's letter, which was presented Wednesday. "He was passionate about the game of football and founded the Newtonbrook North Stars football team in 1999."

"He also established the Rob Ford Football Foundation, a program that helps fund football programs in high schools across the city."

Tory recommends that the football stadium be renamed for Ford "in light of his many years of work on football programs in Etobicoke," and notes that The Ford family has been consulted, and supports the change.

Torontonians on Twitter are not quite so supportive.

@JohnTory RoFo, a lying, gang/associating crack smoker does NOT deserve a building named after him 1/2 https://t.co/TGM7Fok52Q — Alison Kingelin (@Kingelin1) September 28, 2017

The idea was actually first floated by the former mayor's brother, Doug Ford, in March of 2017.

"There's never been a politician like Rob, good or bad," said Doug, who recently announced his intention to run for mayor, at the time. "There's never been a mayor that answers his phone at 11 p.m. at night and shows up to people's doors."

If Tory's recommendation is approved, the city's department of Parks, Forestry and Recreation will cover the cost of replacing the stadium's signs.

I look forward to the day when Rob Ford is honoured properly when that stadium is renamed More-Than-Enough-To-Eat-At-Home Stadium — Todd (@Hiatu5) September 28, 2017

Ford was an Etobicoke councillor for 10 years before he was elected Toronto's mayor in 2010. He subsequently made international headlines for smoking crack while in office, and died from cancer in 2016 at the age of 46.