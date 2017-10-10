City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto sky sunset

Toronto couldn't get enough of the surreal sky this weekend

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Mother Nature just keeps on topping herself with spectacular sunsets this autumn in Toronto, and Thanksgiving weekend was no exception.

If you weren't able to get outside and enjoy it for yourself, fret not – a lot of other people in the city did. You can see their photos all over your various timelines. 

You can also treat your eyes to the pink, orange and red glowing skies of the long weekend in this city right here, right now.

Lead photo by

John Baird

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Globe and Mail employees are loving the views from their new office

House of the week: 226 Lippincott Street

It's now a good time to buy a house in Toronto

You can soon fly from Toronto to Barrie and Waterloo

Sears Canada closing all stores and going out of business

Toronto couldn't get enough of the surreal sky this weekend

Toronto neighbourhood might not get Christmas this year

8 haunted places you can visit near Toronto