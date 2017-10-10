Toronto couldn't get enough of the surreal sky this weekend
Mother Nature just keeps on topping herself with spectacular sunsets this autumn in Toronto, and Thanksgiving weekend was no exception.
If you weren't able to get outside and enjoy it for yourself, fret not – a lot of other people in the city did. You can see their photos all over your various timelines.
You can also treat your eyes to the pink, orange and red glowing skies of the long weekend in this city right here, right now.
