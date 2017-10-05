City
pink sunset toronto

Sudden storm leads to amazing sunset in Toronto

Rainbow are pretty and all, but nothing can quite decorate the skies like a post-storm sunset in our city on a lake.

Timelines all over the world were blessed last night with spectacular views from the 6ix as Toronto was once again treated to cotton candy clouds.

The rising harvest moon, in combination with and an early autumn rainstorm and our geographic location, set the sky ablaze on Wednesday evening as the sun went down, promoting thousands of people to look up and capture the spectacle with their smartphones.

No filters were needed to enhance these brilliant colours, as many made note of when posting to Instagram.

The contrast between dark clouds and bright sky made for some incredible sights as the storm rolled out.

One Instagram user noted how much it looked like iconic ceiling of the Rose Room ceiling at New York's Public Library.

It could be argued that this was more like visiting the coolest art gallery on Earth, but better, and for free.

Fingers crossed these stunning sunsets stick around a bit longer. They really take the edge off of, you know, the fact that winter is around the corner.

