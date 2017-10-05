Sudden storm leads to amazing sunset in Toronto

Rainbow are pretty and all, but nothing can quite decorate the skies like a post-storm sunset in our city on a lake.

Timelines all over the world were blessed last night with spectacular views from the 6ix as Toronto was once again treated to cotton candy clouds.

Look up, Toronto. The sky is spectacular pic.twitter.com/HIfPd3jLw6 — Dylan Reid (@dylan_reid) October 4, 2017

The rising harvest moon, in combination with and an early autumn rainstorm and our geographic location, set the sky ablaze on Wednesday evening as the sun went down, promoting thousands of people to look up and capture the spectacle with their smartphones.

My view of that #Toronto storm was unreal! pic.twitter.com/ay0DepoVou — Mike Boers (@mikeboers) October 4, 2017

No filters were needed to enhance these brilliant colours, as many made note of when posting to Instagram.

Blessing your TLs with a classic Toronto sky post rain. And my pupper. pic.twitter.com/q2urgHf3QY — Alejandra Ortiz (@0rtizAle) October 5, 2017

The contrast between dark clouds and bright sky made for some incredible sights as the storm rolled out.

A spectacular October sunset! Beautiful image taken by one of our Members tonight. #octobersunset #torontosky pic.twitter.com/HpgdNjbOxp — The Boulevard Club (@boulevardclubTO) October 5, 2017

One Instagram user noted how much it looked like iconic ceiling of the Rose Room ceiling at New York's Public Library.

Mother Nature served up some wild weather in #Toronto this evening! Rain + Sunset = spectacular sky. pic.twitter.com/JoMXw7kJY7 — Rebecca Pinkus (@GreenspaceGirl) October 5, 2017

It could be argued that this was more like visiting the coolest art gallery on Earth, but better, and for free.

Fingers crossed these stunning sunsets stick around a bit longer. They really take the edge off of, you know, the fact that winter is around the corner.