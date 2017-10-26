Toronto's promised sunset turned out to be a big letdown
Sometimes, you just can't get what you want.
Last night's Torontohenge sunset turned out to be a huge failure.
Booo! Too much cloud for #Torontohenge pic.twitter.com/38S3V2z1l1— Adam Stiles (@adamstiles) October 25, 2017
This rare event occurs when the sunset (or sunrise) aligns perfectly with the east-west corridors of Toronto's streets. It showers the city in golden yellow tones and provides a stunning display for photographers and onlookers alike.
@ParkHyattTO Roof perfect for #torontohenge but clouds not cooperating pic.twitter.com/IcgaUQg0mb— petergoring (@herrpierre) October 25, 2017
Unfortunately, what was supposed to be the best sunset of the year was completely blocked by cloudy and overcast weather.
No #Torontohenge tonight so here's a close up of the CN Tower while an Edge Walk tour is taking place. Shot during Canada 150 celebrations. pic.twitter.com/7XtAaaD2kn— Dennis Marciniak (@denMAR) October 26, 2017
People were frustrated that their photography hopes were dashed.
#torontohenge was a big disappointment. I was hoping for pics similar to last week’s (or even better). But instead: pic.twitter.com/bU9NA5pRE8— Alien Alexis👽 (@piptal) October 25, 2017
Luckily, Torontohenge happens about four times a year: twice for the sunrise and twice for the sunset. So those looking for a chance won't have to wait too long for another.
