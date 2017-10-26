City
Michael Ott
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
torontohenge

Toronto's promised sunset turned out to be a big letdown

City
Michael Ott
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sometimes, you just can't get what you want. 

Last night's Torontohenge sunset turned out to be a huge failure. 

This rare event occurs when the sunset (or sunrise) aligns perfectly with the east-west corridors of Toronto's streets. It showers the city in golden yellow tones and provides a stunning display for photographers and onlookers alike. 

Unfortunately, what was supposed to be the best sunset of the year was completely blocked by cloudy and overcast weather. 

People were frustrated that their photography hopes were dashed. 

Luckily, Torontohenge happens about four times a year: twice for the sunrise and twice for the sunset. So those looking for a chance won't have to wait too long for another. 

Lead photo by

mysemhar

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Condo of the week: Robert Watson Lofts

Toronto transfixed as hostage situation unfolds on King West

Toronto's most important streets could get a total makeover

There are road closures across Toronto this weekend

This might be the most beautiful new building coming to Toronto

Toronto's promised sunset turned out to be a big letdown

Toronto is currently being swept up by mega developments

Rental of the week: 795 College Street