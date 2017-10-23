The most epic sunset of the year happens this week in Toronto

You might be able to catch the most gorgeous sunset of the year this Wednesday.

That’s because it’s Torontohenge, when the sunset aligns perfectly with Toronto's east-west streets. It only happens with sunsets twice a year, and sunrises twice, giving you only four days to see it in full glory.

This rare phenomenon creates a stunning display of colour across the high rise corridors of the city, and bathes the streets in a golden hue.

If you head out Wednesday night, you should be able to grab a great shot, or just appreciate the beauty. The sunset time calls for the best views at around 6:18 p.m.

As of right now, Wednesday night is looking to be stormy and/or covered with clouds. But, it’s worth it to hold out hope for a clear night. Last year’s Torontohenge was absolutely stunning.

Never fear, however. The display is visible (slightly off from full glory) for about a week before and a week after the best night.

Head out tonight or tomorrow, when the skies are much more clear, in case Wednesday turns out to be stormy.