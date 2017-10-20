Toronto is really hating the 501 streetcar right now

Surprise, surprise. There's a streetcar problem in Toronto.

In what comes as a shock to absolutely nobody, the TTC has caused a massive headache for commuters this week.

From Oct.15 to Nov. 6, 501 Queen will divert via Spadina, King, Church due to track work at Queen and McCaul. Visit TTC.ca for more details! pic.twitter.com/dvFPyzhlUL — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 16, 2017

After being reduced to buses all summer, the 501 Queen streetcar is once again receiving a major disruption. The intersection of McCaul and Queen is currently under construction, causing the streetcar to divert down to King from Spadina all the way to Church.

There were no streetcars on Queen all summer @JohnTory. Seems good opp to do mccaul work instead of shutting down the route again — George James (@gjamespr) October 17, 2017

People, of course, are not happy about the issues.

The 501 streetcars are the most inefficient mode of transportation around the city of Toronto. Bring back the buses! I never had to wait 20 minutes for a bus! #ttc — Michelle McCann (@PhraseMe) October 17, 2017

These types of disruptions in the system can cause bunching, where multiple streetcars or buses begin to pile up. This can result in a series of vehicles arriving at a stop at the same time, while the rest of the line waits enormously long times for their ride.

Good morning Heather, I do apologize 501 is prone to bunching currently due to the several diversions on route. ^RA🚀 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 17, 2017

It's not difficult to feel bad for the poor person who has to run the @TTCHelps Twitter account during these types of outages.

Hi Mully, there's a lot of construction going on there at the moment which is having an effect, we appreciate your patience. — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 18, 2017

The intersection will be closed for the construction from October 15 to November 6.

Love it when there's a Queen streetcar diversion and there's 3 times as many people on my route. For three weeks! Gah!!! — shawna eh. (@electricHOMEGRL) October 17, 2017

Hopefully the city will remain sane. Or, perhaps this is the final nail in the coffin that will break us.