Toronto is really hating the 501 streetcar right now

Surprise, surprise. There's a streetcar problem in Toronto. 

In what comes as a shock to absolutely nobody, the TTC has caused a massive headache for commuters this week. 

After being reduced to buses all summer, the 501 Queen streetcar is once again receiving a major disruption. The intersection of McCaul and Queen is currently under construction, causing the streetcar to divert down to King from Spadina all the way to Church. 

People, of course, are not happy about the issues. 

These types of disruptions in the system can cause bunching, where multiple streetcars or buses begin to pile up. This can result in a series of vehicles arriving at a stop at the same time, while the rest of the line waits enormously long times for their ride. 

It's not difficult to feel bad for the poor person who has to run the @TTCHelps Twitter account during these types of outages. 

The intersection will be closed for the construction from October 15 to November 6.

Hopefully the city will remain sane. Or, perhaps this is the final nail in the coffin that will break us. 

