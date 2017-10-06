Sold! Unbelievable Toronto mansion goes for $11.3 million

When you think of Toronto's most luxurious houses, the Bridle Path and Rosedale immediately come to mind, but they're not the only neighbourhoods marked by wildly luxurious properties. This recently sold Hogg's Hollow home is as eye-popping as local houses come.

This is a true mansion, complete with a billiards room, an epic wine cellar, a rainforest shower (not an exaggeration), a virtual golf course, a random knight(!), and a sprawling indoor garage for storing a fleet of Ferraris.

The only thing it's missing is a bowling alley. That's a shame because if I could afford this place, all I'd do is walk around shouting "I drink your milkshake! I drink it up!"

Seriously, this is a place that screams tycoon. It even overlooks the second hole of Rosedale Golf Club. Wouldn't it be nice to pop out at dusk and work on your short game once the course has cleared?

The Essentials

Address: 31 Knightswood Rd.

Type: Detached house

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 10

Lot size: 151.83 x 150 feet

Realtor: Roger Kilgour

Hit the market at: $14.8 million

Sold for: $11.31 million

Why it sold for what it did

This palatial home sold for well under its listing price, but that's not necessarily so surprising. The most expensive houses in Toronto typically sit on the market for months or more before a deal is done. In this case, the property was listed all the way back in October 2015.

Was it worth it?

Of course! The listing price on houses like this one isn't quite as meaningful as, say, a million dollar property, but the buyer must feel good to have acquired a truly special home at well under the listing price. The seller probably isn't too hurt at having $11+ million in their pocket, either.