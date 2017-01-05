City
most expensive homes toronto

The 5 most expensive houses for sale in Toronto

The most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now are all giant mansions that have enough space for you, your family and friends as well as a menagerie of pets. While many of them come with astronomical price tags, there's no harm in window shopping, is there?

16 High Point Road ($18,800,000)

Robert Herjavec, the ex-Dragon's Den star, still has his family's Bridle Path-area estate on the market. The mansion features an indoor pool, a two-storey grand salon and 33,650 square feet of living space.

31 Knightswood Road ($14,800,000)

This 15,000 square-foot house might look old, but it was custom built for the current owners by Desini Homes. Along with five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, it has a massive garage and overlooks the Rosedale Golf Club.

35 Country Lane ($14,395,000)

If you're a fan of minimal, Japanese-influenced design, check out this house, which brings the outdoors inside. It was designed by famous Canadian architect John C. Parkin, and it features lots of natural light and space for potential buyers to reconnect with nature without having to leave the city.

95 Bayview Ridge ($12,988,000)

You won't need a cottage if you snag this property. Not only does it have a salt water pool and grotto, but it also comes with a cabana, a tennis court a basketball court, a home theatre and a wine cellar. It's also on nearly two acres of land.

12 Baytree Crescent ($12,800,000)

This house near the Bridle Path just begs you to throw a party in it. It looks like it might be minimalist, but it includes a slew of eclectic details, like a multi-coloured play room and an indoor pool with a retractable roof.

16 High Point Road

