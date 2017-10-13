City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
95 springhurst toronto

Sold! Toronto house above train tracks goes for $1.2 million

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Is there such a thing as a deal in Toronto's real estate market? Yes, but they're few and far between, though the recent sale of 95 Springhurst Ave. might be an exception. 

95 springhurst ave torontoThis is a beautifully renovated old Parkdale semi that's oozing with character and luxury upgrades. With four bedrooms (including a sizeable master) and three bathrooms, it's also got square footage to spare. 

95 springhurst ave torontoSo why was it listed at just shy of a $1 million? As the Mash pointed out when the property was listed for sale, there is one noteworthy drawback to the location: the backyard sits right atop the Lakeshore GO line, which is one of the busiest in the city. 

95 springhurst ave torontoCompare this home to a host of recently listed properties with million dollar price tags, and you'll see what I'm getting at. It's no surprise that this one went for over asking. In fact, I'd still call it a deal at the final price.

95 springhurst ave torontoSure, the rail and highway traffic could be a legitimate nuisance, but the house is also located on a low traffic street that's just minutes from the waterfront. I'd take that bargain — especially given lovely interior.

95 springhurst ave torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 95 Springhurst Ave.
  • Type: Semi-detached
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Lot size: 19.42 x 68 feet
  • Realtor: Michelle Walker Team
  • Hit the market at: $999,999
  • Time on market: 2 days
  • Sold for: $1.18 million
95 springhurst ave torontoWhy it sold for what it did

The selling price arises from a something a push-pull scenario here. The size and well designed interior pushed upwards, while the short lot and proximity to the Gardiner and GO tracks pulled down. 

95 springhurst ave torontoWas it worth it?

People will have divergent thoughts about the merits and drawbacks of the location, but I'd unreservedly answer yes. Having lived within earshot of train tracks for many years, after a while you just get used to the rumble of rail traffic.

95 springhurst ave toronto95 springhurst ave toronto

95 springhurst ave toronto

Lead photo by

Leading Image

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Traffic nightmare coming back to Queen West this fall

Union Station has just installed a glass moat outside the building

Toronto not impressed with huge graffiti tag on Hearn building

Sold! Toronto house above train tracks goes for $1.2 million

Massive holiday market coming to Nathan Phillips Square

Ontario college faculty might strike next week and people aren't happy

Condo of the week: 460 Queens Quay West

Toronto's giant rubber duck was a great investment after all