What $1 million gets you in Toronto's housing market right now

Toronto's housing market has been through some ups and downs (mostly downs) this year, but the dream of buying your own McMansion for a cool million is still nowhere close to becoming reality. If you have that to spend, however, you should be pleased to know that your housing options are slightly more spacious than they were at this time last year.

Here's what a $1 million home looks like in Toronto right now.

Location, location, location is this little blue house's star feature. It's got a Walk Score of 90, a Transit Score of 96, and is just steps away from Greenwood Park. The backyard is nice too, but you'd probably need to install some clothes lines. This house doesn't have a dryer.

The lot that this two storey East York home stands on is pretty huge by Toronto's standards. The interior is nice enough, but the sell here is an enormous back yard with a private, electrically wired "coach house style space" that can be used as an artist's studio or play room for kids.

This five bedroom house is a legal duplex with detached two-car garage, which alone could be worth more than a million bucks in some parts of the city. The interior is a bit dated – especially the bathrooms – but the home can be split into three units if you're looking to rent it out.

It may not look like much from the street, but this quaint top-to-bottom reno is gorgeous inside with hardwood floors, quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances and a chic open concept main. As the listing suggests, it's a good option for someone who is set on a detached home.

Recently renovated, open concept, with a finished basement in a neighbourhood on the upswing? Yup, this is your standard million dollar home in Toronto right now. Fortunately, it's a bit more spacious than what you might have found in this area for the price last year.