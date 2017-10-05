Watch out for these long weekend road closures in Toronto

Road closures will be happening across Toronto this Thanksgiving long weekend due to construction and the Maple Leafs home opener. It's not all so bad, though. For the second weekend in row, we'll be spared a TTC subway closure.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this long weekend.

Bremner Blvd. will be closed to traffic from Lake Shore Blvd. West to the parking garages just east of York St. on October 7 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on account of the Maple Leafs hosting their annual Home Opener Tailgate Party.

The City is making progress on the construction of the new off ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to Lower Simcoe St. As part of the project, Harbour St. needs to be reconstructed and widened.

To complete that work, beginning on October 6 at 9 p.m. and extending to October 10 at 5 a.m., the intersection of Bay St. and Harbour St. will be closed.

The intersection of Park Lawn Rd./Marine Parade Dr. and Lake Shore Blvd. West will be partially closed from October 6 at 10 a.m. to October 10 at 6 a.m. as the TTC streetcar track is replaced.