Toronto Maple Leafs hosting huge tailgate party for home opener

As the weather cools off, the hockey season starts to heat up. And the buzz this season in Toronto is about as frenzied as it's ever been with the likes of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander entering their sophomore seasons for the Maple Leafs.

What better occasion to throw a huge party to celebrate the return of NHL hockey for another season?

The Leafs are hosting their annual Home Opener Tailgate Party this weekend. It'll take place at Maple Leaf Square leading up to and during the Leafs' home opener on Saturday, October 7 against the New York Rangers.

Lucky fans who show up early for the pre-game festivities will be treated to an array of entertainment and may even win tickets to the night's game, season tickets for the year, or Maple Leafs merchandise.

Admission is free, and the party starts at 5 p.m. Consider it a dress rehearsal for the Stanley Cup parade that fans will surely start planning if the team gets off to a good start.

Hope springs eternal!