There are road closures across Toronto this weekend

Brace yourself for another weekend filled with road closures in Toronto. Events like the final Pedestrian Sunday of the year will be taking over Toronto's streets, and if that's not enough, there's also a TTC subway closure on Line 1.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city by car this weekend.

The following streets will be closed for this event in Kensington Market on October 29:

Augusta Ave. from Dundas St. West to College St., but the intersections of Augusta Ave. and Nassau St., and Augusta Ave. and Oxford St. will be open to traffic.

Baldwin St. from the west side of the Green P parking garage to Augusta Ave.

Kensington Ave. from Baldwin St. to Dundas St. West.

St. Andrew St.from the west side of the Green P parking garage to Kensington Ave.

All of the above street closures will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday with the exception of Kensington Ave., which will be closed from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Greek Parade

On October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Danforth Ave. will be closed in both directions from Donlands Ave. to Broadview Ave. Chester Ave. will be closed from Danforth Ave. to the first laneway will also be closed for this parade.

Bloor St. West will be closed from Willard Ave. to Runnymede Rd. on October 29 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for this Halloween festival.

Two westbound lanes on Bloor St. West from Royal York Rd. to Montgomery Rd. will be closed on October 29 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the event.

The intersection of Queen St. West and McCaul St. will continue to be closed in all directions until November 6 at 6 a.m. as the city replaces the TTC streetcar tracks.

While not technically the weekend, it's important to know that Church St. from Wood St. to Gloucester Street, including the intersection of Church St. and Wellesley St. East, will be closed on October 31 from 6 p.m. to November 1 at 2 a.m for the annual street party.

In addition to these road closures, this weekend will have a TTC subway closure. There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations on October 28 and 29 due to track work.

It's also important to note that trains on Line 1 will be bypassing Queen Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. each evening until late November due to fare gate construction.