City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Road Closure

Traffic nightmare coming back to Queen West this fall

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Construction is a fixture in Toronto, but Queen West has taken a particular beating when it comes to roadwork over the last few years. As of Monday, the latest intersection to be closed will be Queen and McCaul, which will be shut in all directions. Yikes!

The closure will last from October 16 at 5 a.m. until November 6 at 6 a.m. as the City of Toronto replaces the TTC streetcar tracks. 

This work is required to bring the track infrastructure up to date and will also allow for improved sidewalks in the surrounding area.

Drivers and cyclists are urged to use alternate routes like Richmond Street West, Adelaide Street West or Dundas Street West. As for going northbound and southbound, University or Spadina Avenues are your best bets.

For TTC users, the 501 streetcar will divert via Spadina, King, and Church due to this track work. 

Work on the project will take place seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight, but some work will occur on a 24/7 basis to complete the project faster.

The first few days will be the most disruptive as they involve breaking and removing concrete within the streetcar-track areas. The work to break up the concrete will stop at 11 p.m. 

Good luck out there.

Lead photo by

Derek Flack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Traffic nightmare coming back to Queen West this fall

Union Station has just installed a glass moat outside the building

Toronto not impressed with huge graffiti tag on Hearn building

Sold! Toronto house above train tracks goes for $1.2 million

Massive holiday market coming to Nathan Phillips Square

Ontario college faculty might strike next week and people aren't happy

Condo of the week: 460 Queens Quay West

Toronto's giant rubber duck was a great investment after all