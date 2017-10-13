Traffic nightmare coming back to Queen West this fall

Construction is a fixture in Toronto, but Queen West has taken a particular beating when it comes to roadwork over the last few years. As of Monday, the latest intersection to be closed will be Queen and McCaul, which will be shut in all directions. Yikes!

Queen St W & McCaul St intersection closed Oct 16 - Nov 6 for TTC streetcar track replacement, news release: https://t.co/bzi49shm5r #TOnews pic.twitter.com/ipS9tHiL1x — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) October 13, 2017

The closure will last from October 16 at 5 a.m. until November 6 at 6 a.m. as the City of Toronto replaces the TTC streetcar tracks.



This work is required to bring the track infrastructure up to date and will also allow for improved sidewalks in the surrounding area.



Drivers and cyclists are urged to use alternate routes like Richmond Street West, Adelaide Street West or Dundas Street West. As for going northbound and southbound, University or Spadina Avenues are your best bets.

From Oct. 15 to Nov. 6, 501 Queen will divert via Spadina, King, Church due to track work at Queen and Mc Caul. Visit ttc.ca for details pic.twitter.com/xpXabkyduQ — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 13, 2017

For TTC users, the 501 streetcar will divert via Spadina, King, and Church due to this track work.



Work on the project will take place seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight, but some work will occur on a 24/7 basis to complete the project faster.

The first few days will be the most disruptive as they involve breaking and removing concrete within the streetcar-track areas. The work to break up the concrete will stop at 11 p.m.

Good luck out there.