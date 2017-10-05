City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
open closed thanksgiving toroto

What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto 2017

What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday 2017 is a bit of a mixed bag as some major malls will be up and running but most major businesses are taking the day off. Whether you need to do some last minute turkey day shopping or just want to pick up some brews, let this be your guide on October 9.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Saks Food Hall Toronto

Last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping will be a breeze thanks to Saks Food Hall. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Left Field Brewery Toronto

Bottle shops like Left Field Brewery will remain open for Thanksgiving beer runs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Square One Shopping Centre

Last minute outfit shopping will have you visiting malls like Square One Shopping Centre. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

AGO Toronto

The AGO, which is typically closed on Mondays, will remain open for Thanksgiving. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions

Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

Taku Kumabe

