What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto 2017

What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday 2017 is a bit of a mixed bag as some major malls will be up and running but most major businesses are taking the day off. Whether you need to do some last minute turkey day shopping or just want to pick up some brews, let this be your guide on October 9.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Banks

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Open