Derek Flack
Posted 10 minutes ago
west 40 lofts

Condo of the week: West 40 Lofts

The old church that houses the West 40 Lofts is one of those buildings that's always intriguing to get a look inside of. Thanks to the bones of the structure, the units here tend to be quite dramatic — but they're also very different from one another.

Not so long ago, we got a peek inside number 16, which was all about exposed brick and wood beams. The more recently listed number 11 is done up in cream and white tones, though it also spans multiple levels and shows off features related to the original layout of the building.

The Powell & Bonnell-designed unit has a few quirky spaces like the sitting areas on the first and second floor, but it's undeniably beautiful. Fans of the industrial aesthetic will probably love the kitchen here, which is both utilitarian and pretty all at once. 

This place is wildly expensive, though. It's almost double the original list price of the last unit we featured here, which ultimately sold for $1.2 in September. Will its unique qualities sway prospective buyers? It's hard to say at this price.

Specs
Good For

A buyer who wants a space that's unlike anyone else's. There are plenty of church conversions out there, but few are as nice as this one.

Move On If

You want a practical space. This loft is stunning, to be sure, but there's plenty of space that won't be regularly used. 

west 40 loftswest 40 loftswest 40 lofts

west 40 loftswest 40 loftswest 40 loftswest 40 lofts

west 40 loftswest 40 loftswest 40 loftswest 40 loftswest 40 lofts

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

40 Westmoreland Ave.

