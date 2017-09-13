Toronto university students could get a deal on transit

Toronto university students who commute by public transit may have reason to celebrate if an attempt to secure unlimited discount transit passes is successful.

Student unions at Ryerson, UofT, OCAD, and George Brown have partnered together to gauge interest in an affordable transit pass, titled "U-Commute." The initiative would allow for the U-Pass, an affordable and unlimited pass for the TTC, to be included in tuition fees.

Toronto universities have explored the idea before, though it's never panned out. In 2007, several schools were in conversation with the TTC to introduce a U-Pass, but, various issues conspired to thwart the deal.

Some students felt the $60 per month (at the time) was too high a cost. Others felt the mandatory fee was unfair to those who drive, walk, or bike to school. Part of the problem may have been that all the student unions were not equally on board.

This time around, more schools are involved in the initiative, though York University is a noteworthy absence.

Transit passes included in tuition fees are not a new idea. Schools like the University of Guelph, McMaster, Carleton, University of Ottawa, and many others already include a local transit pass in tuition costs.

The Varsity reports that introducing a U-Pass in other Ontario cities helped boost transit ridership by nearly 20 percent.

Currently, the only student transit options available in Toronto are the slight discounts on post-secondary Metropasses and through Presto on GO Transit.