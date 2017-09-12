Scenic train ride offers epic views of fall colours near Toronto

Toronto is a spectacular city to soak up fall colours thanks to its extensive ravine system, but it's still hard to beat a trip out of town to witness the most dramatic foliage the province has to offer.

Fortunately, you don't have to travel too far to behold an epic display of fall colours. The Forks of the Credit is well known its immaculate fall foliage, but did you know that you can take it all in from the comfort of a seat on a train that tours the Hills of Headwaters area?

The Credit Valley Explorer does a 74 kilometre loop through some of the most scenic countryside we have in Ontario, including passage across a 1,146 foot long railway trestle bridge that spans the Credit Valley. In late September and early October, the views are incredible.

Well, the views are actually amazing most times that the train runs, including the winter, when you can take a ride through an immaculate snow-covered landscape.

There's even on-board service, which includes complimentary refreshments and snacks (some tours include full dinner service). That sounds a lot more civilized than hiking through the woods to see fall foliage (though that can be pretty great too).

Booking early is a must, as sightseeing tours tend to sell out early. If you have a large group, there's also the option of renting the train out in a charter capacity.

The Credit Valley Explorer departs from Orangeville. Tours take place throughout the year, so check the website for updates to their listings. Tours start at around $50 for adults and go up from there depending on the time of year and what food is being served.